Two officials working of a bus operating company pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges stemming from a crash that killed 15 people in a mountain resort town, in 2016, as they faced court in the first hearing of their trial.

Misaku Takahashi, 60, president of the operator ESP, and Tsuyoshi Arai, 53, an operations manager at the time of the crash, denied they were guilty of professional negligence resulting in death or injury.

“I did what I should have done,” Takahashi told the Nagano District Court.

In the early hours of Jan. 15, 2016, an ESP bus chartered for a ski trip, driven by 65-year-old Hiroshi Tsuchiya, careened off a road in the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, after hitting a guardrail at a speed of 96 kilometers (approx. 60 miles) per hour. Tsuchiya was one of 15 people aboard who died, and 26 others were injured.

According to the indictment, Takahashi did not instruct Arai to have the driver trained sufficiently despite being informed that Tsuchiya was inexperienced in driving large buses like the one involved in the crash.

Arai’s charges relate to his failure to ensure Tsuchiya had received training and had the requisite experience to drive the large bus, after being informed that he was not confident in doing so.

The death toll included 13 university students and a substitute driver.