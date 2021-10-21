Tokyo confirmed 36 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the figure staying below 50 for the fifth straight day.

With the continued decline in new cases, Tokyo and neighboring prefectures have decided to restore operating hours and lift restrictions on serving alcohol at bars and restaurants next Monday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases came to 43.6, compared to 77.1 a week before. Two deaths were confirmed Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria fell by three from Wednesday to 24.

On Wednesday, Japan confirmed 391 new cases and 10 COVID-19 fatalities. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients nationwide fell by 18 from Tuesday to 276.