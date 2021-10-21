The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea said Thursday that it will extend the operating hours of the theme parks, beginning next month, and resume the Dreamlights nighttime parade in Disneyland on Nov. 1.

Oriental Land Co. made the announcement after the government of Chiba Prefecture, which hosts the theme parks, decided the previous day to remove its COVID-19 restrictions on commercial facilities, in light of a decline in the number of new infections.

The theme parks, located in the city of Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, are currently open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Starting Nov. 1, Tokyo Disneyland will be open between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Tokyo DisneySea between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The nighttime electrical parade, meanwhile, has not been held since late February 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19.

The operator also said it will incrementally raise the maximum number of visitors for the two theme parks, currently set at 10,000, while maintaining the current reservation-only admission system.