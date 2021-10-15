Tokyo reported 57 new coronavirus infection cases Friday, down by 81 from a week before and below 100 for the seventh straight day.

The latest seven-day average of new cases stood at 65.6, down from 145.4 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo’s criteria fell by one from Thursday to 39, while seven people were reported dead among those infected.

The health ministry said Friday that severely ill patients numbered 357, down by 24 from a day before.

Across Japan, there were 619 new positive cases and 33 fatal cases Thursday.