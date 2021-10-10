The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 60 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, recording the lowest daily figure so far this year.

Tokyo’s daily infection total fell by 101 from a week earlier.

The seven-day average of daily cases stood at 114.7, down from 206.3 for the previous week.

In the nation’s capital, seven new deaths were reported among infected people on the day.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria was 67, down one from the previous day.

The health ministry said Sunday the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients totaled 483, down 18 from the previous day.

Across Japan, 777 new infection cases were confirmed on Saturday. Twenty-four new deaths were reported among infected people across the country.