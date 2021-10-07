A magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted the Tokyo area on Thursday night, registering a strong 5 on Japan’s intensity scale. There was no threat of a tsunami.

The quake, centered in Chiba Prefecture, occurred at 10:41 p.m. at a depth of 80 kilometers, according to the Meteorological Agency.

Authorities were still investigating, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in Chiba Prefecture or neighboring Saitama and Ibaraki prefectures, NHK reported, citing police sources. One woman in her 50s in Kanagawa Prefecture was injured when she fell and hit her head.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings Inc. said that as of 11 p.m. about 250 households in the capital’s Shinjuku Ward were experiencing power outages.

Some train lines were suspended and power was out in some areas following the quake, news reports said, while runways at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport were closed for safety checks.

There were no immediate reports of abnormalities at the Tokai No. 2 nuclear power plant, which is already offline, at around 10:40 in the village of Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, where the quake registered a 3, NHK reported. Officials were continuing to examine any impact from the earthquake.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, there was no reports of damage to power-related sites in the Kanto region as of 11 p.m., NHK reported, though information was continuing to be collected.

