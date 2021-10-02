Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), which is linked to Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, has said that it will establish a new national political party, with the Lower House election due to be held this autumn in mind.

The group’s leader, Chiharu Araki, a member of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly, will hold a news conference Sunday to explain the move.

Koike, who currently serves as a special adviser to the group, told reporters Friday that she is not involved in the move. The governor also denied that she plans to run in the upcoming Lower House election.

Koike may support the new party’s candidates in the election, a Tomin First executive said Friday.

After its launch in 2016, Tomin First, then led by Koike, won a landslide victory in the 2017 metropolitan assembly election.

In this July’s assembly election, however, the group lost to the Liberal Democratic Party, and was relegated to being the second-largest force in the assembly.