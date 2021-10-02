The ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s new leader Fumio Kishida, who will be appointed prime minister next week, is likely to dissolve the lower house on Oct. 14 for a general election either on Nov. 7 or 14, people close to him said Friday.

Kishida will form his Cabinet on Monday after he is elected prime minister at the start of an extraordinary session of the Diet.

With the current four-year terms of House of Representatives members set to expire Oct. 21, Kishida has the option of either dissolving the Lower House or letting them serve out their tenure before holding the general election.

Kishida is increasingly leaning toward the former, the people said.

After launching his government, Kishida is expected to spend the following days delivering his first policy speech to the Diet and answering questions from other party leaders.

The LDP and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Friday to end the extraordinary session on Oct. 14.

If Kishida dissolves the Lower House the same day, campaigning for the general election will start on either Oct. 26 or Nov. 2, with votes to be cast Nov. 7 or 14.

This means the campaigning period could coincide with a Group of 20 summit in Rome at the end of October, which Kishida has expressed a desire to attend.

Party sources said Friday that Kishida plans to appoint senior LDP lawmaker Shunichi Suzuki as finance minister and retain Toshimitsu Motegi as foreign minister.

Kishida is also considering Daishiro Yamagiwa, 53, for economic and fiscal policy minister in his new Cabinet, the sources added. Yamagiwa, who currently serves as acting chairman of the LDP Policy Research Council, has also been floated for minister of economy, trade and industry.

Suzuki, 68, will replace Taro Aso, 81, who has headed the Finance Ministry since December 2012 and oversaw two consumption tax hikes and efforts to rein in Japan’s massive public debt. Aso is married to Suzuki’s older sister, while Suzuki belongs to an intraparty faction headed by Aso.

Posts previously held by Suzuki, whose father was former Prime Minister Zenko Suzuki, include environment minister and minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Aso will serve as LDP vice president following a reshuffle of party executives on Friday.

Motegi, 65, will keep the position he has held since September 2019.

As head of the Foreign Ministry, he will continue to be responsible for boosting cooperation with the United States and other like-minded countries in the face of challenges including China’s growing economic and military influence, and the recent resumption of ballistic missile launches by North Korea.

Kishida is set to name former education minister Hirokazu Matsuno, 59, as chief Cabinet secretary, replacing Katsunobu Kato.

The role, often called the lynchpin of an administration, includes holding daily news conferences as the government’s top spokesperson and coordinating policy among various ministries and agencies.

Matsuno belongs to a faction headed by former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroyuki Hosoda, over which former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe continues to wield strong influence despite no longer being an official member.

Kishida on Friday named a new lineup of party executives tasked with buoying public support ahead of next month’s general election.

Former Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Akira Amari, 72, will serve as secretary-general, the LDP’s de facto No. 2 post, while former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi, 60, was named chairwoman of the policy council.