Tokyo Disney theme parks and Universal Studios Japan will increase the maximum number of visitors they admit every day from 5,000 to 10,000 starting Friday, as Japan’s monthslong COVID-19 state of emergency expires, their operators have said.

But Oriental Land Co., which runs Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, said Thursday that it will maintain the current shortened opening hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We will continue to operate the parks in accordance with the requests of the government and local authorities, giving top priority to the health and safety of our guests and cast members,” the operator said.

Sales of alcoholic beverages are expected to resume gradually at the three theme parks.

The government earlier this week formally decided to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency covering Tokyo and 18 other prefectures, as well as quasi-emergency measures in other areas, taking into account the steady decline in number of new infections.