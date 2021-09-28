The nomination committee of Japan’s largest labor organization said Tuesday it has selected Tomoko Yoshino, one of the body’s vice presidents, as its candidate to be the next president, raising the possibility that the entity will have the first-ever female chief.

The successor of Rikio Kozu, 65, the head of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, known as Rengo, is expected to be picked at a regular convention on Oct. 6, according to the organization with a membership of 7 million that was established in 1989. Kozu’s term will expire next month.

Yoshino, 55, currently serves as a deputy head of the Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers, mainly representing small and medium-sized manufacturers.

Rengo might hold an election for the top post for the first time since 2005, as Takeshi Suzuki, the 52-year-old head of the Japan Community Union Federation, to which many nonpermanent workers belong, is considering declaring his candidacy.

The nomination committee of Rengo, an umbrella organization of labor unions mainly representing full-time, permanent workers, also told reporters on Tuesday that it will nominate Hideyuki Shimizu, 62, of the Japan Teachers’ Union for the general secretary post.