Vaccination minister Taro Kono is still the most popular choice among ruling Liberal Democratic Party rank-and-file members to be the next head of the LDP and hence Japan’s prime minister, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday, ahead of the party’s presidential election later this week.

Kono came in at 47.4% support, down 1.2 percentage points from the previous survey held earlier this month and was followed by former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida at 22.4%, up 3.9 points.

Former communications minister Sanae Takaichi came third at 16.2% and Seiko Noda, the LDP’s executive acting secretary general, was at 3.4%, while 10.7% of the respondents said they have yet to decide who to vote for.

The party election will be held on Wednesday after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said earlier this month he will resign amid mounting criticism over his government’s coronavirus response.

In the first round of the election, each of the LDP’s 382 Diet members will cast a vote, and another 382 votes will be determined based on the preferences of some 1.1 million rank-and-file members. If no candidate secures an outright majority, a runoff will be held with votes from the 382 Diet members and each of the LDP’s 47 prefectural chapters.

Whoever wins will become prime minister when the Diet holds an extraordinary session from Oct. 4 as the LDP-led coalition holds a majority in both chambers of parliament.

Converting the support rates to votes in accordance with LDP presidential election rules, Kono is set to secure more than 200 of the 382 rank-and-file votes. Kishida is expected to gain over 90 votes, Takaichi around 70 votes and Noda about 10 votes.

Asked about policy areas they hope the new leader will place priority, 30.2% mentioned economic policies, followed by 22.3% who said coronavirus responses, 15.4% for social security and 14.7% for diplomacy and security.

The two-day telephone survey was conducted from Saturday, with 1,014 rank-and-file members and supporters of the LDP responding.