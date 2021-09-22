At a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday, South Korea criticized Japan’s decision to release treated radioactive water from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the sea.

A South Korean government representative said at the IAEA General Conference in Vienna that Japan unilaterally adopted the water release plan without having sufficient consultations with South Korea, its closest neighbor.

Seoul is calling for Tokyo to reconsider the plan, the representative stressed, voicing South Korea’s intention to be involved in a review by an IAEA team of the planned water discharge.

On Monday, the first day of the IAEA conference, Shinji Inoue, Jminister for science and technology policy, said in a video message that the Japanese government will give transparent explanations based on scientific grounds to the international community.

China has also been critical about Japan’s plan for the treated water but did not mention the issue in a statement released on Monday.

In April, the Japanese government announced plans to discharge the treated water, which contains radioactive tritium, into the sea, possibly starting in 2023.