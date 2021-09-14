The number of people who were infected with COVID-19 and died in places other than hospitals, such as at their homes, hit a monthly high of 250 in August, the National Police Agency has said.

The NPA said Monday that the August figure far surpassed the previous record of 132, marked in January, and surged from 31 in July. Since comparable data became available in March last year, the cumulative number has risen to 817.

In the reporting month, there were 112 such deaths in Tokyo, 23 in Saitama Prefecture, 22 in Kanagawa Prefecture and 20 in Osaka Prefecture.

Of the 250, 132 had tested positive for the virus while they were alive, while the infections among the remaining 118 were detected after their deaths.

The police also found that 216 had died of diseases, including COVID-19, while 22 died in accidents and 12 from unknown causes.

A total of 218 people passed away at home, elderly facilities, hotels or other places, while 32 died while outside of their homes and other facilities.

One person between the age of 10 and 19, five in their 20s, 23 in their 30s, 34 in their 40s, 74 in their 50s, 40 in their 60s, 41 in their 70s, 28 in their 80s and four in their 90s.

Of the 250, men accounted for 184 of the deaths and women 66.