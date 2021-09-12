More than 50% of Japan’s population has received two shots of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the vaccination rate on course to soon draw level with major economies in Europe, the minister in charge of the country’s coronavirus response said Sunday.

“If vaccinations move ahead at the current pace, it will surpass 60% by the end of this month,” Yasutoshi Nishimura said on a TV program, drawing a comparison with current rates in U.K. and France.

Japan initially lagged behind other major economies with its vaccine rollout but has made relatively fast progress since.

In the United States, about 53% of the population has been fully vaccinated, according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while more than 80% of people in Singapore have received two doses.

The government aims to complete the full vaccination of all those who are eligible and willing to get the shots by early November.

The vaccination program began in February with health care workers and then expanded to those age 65 or older in April. The rollout was later expanded to people under 65.

Nishimura said increasing the vaccination rate to 80% will have a considerable impact on COVID-19 infection numbers.

Japan is currently battling a fifth wave of infections, driven by the highly contagious delta variant, with the health care system under strain.

While a state of emergency will be extended in Tokyo and 18 prefectures from Monday, the government has also laid out plans to ease restrictions in November, once a high proportion of the population has been vaccinated.