Prefectural governors on Saturday expressed concerns over the potential impact of the central government’s plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the near future.

The governors said the announcement of the plan to relax curbs around November once most of the population has been vaccinated could make the public too optimistic about the pandemic situation at a time when coronavirus infections are still spreading.

The government decided Thursday to extend the state of emergency through to Sept. 30 in 19 prefectures.

Japan continues to see a large number of infections driven by the highly contagious delta variant, putting a strain on the country’s health care system. Some COVID-19 patients who were denied hospitalization have died while recuperating at home, highlighting the seriousness of the hospital bed shortage.

“If the restrictions are eased too quickly and preventive measures such as wearing masks are neglected, the virus will spread,” Gunma Gov. Ichita Yamamoto said during the online meeting of the National Governors’ Association.

The government’s unveiling of its plans for a loosening of restrictions come amid growing calls to restart economic activity as businesses, particularly in the food services and tourism sectors, reel from the fallout of the pandemic.

Under the plan, the government will no longer require restaurants in prefectures under the emergency to refrain from serving alcohol and close early, so long as they are certified as having measures in place to prevent infections.

People also won’t be discouraged from dining in larger groups, traveling across prefectural borders or going to large events with more than 5,000 attendees if they have been fully vaccinated or provide negative test results.