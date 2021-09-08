Tokyo reported 1,834 new cases on Wednesday, down by 1,334 from a week earlier, marking a week-on-week downward trend for the 17th consecutive day.

The government is looking to decide Thursday on extending the COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo and other metropolitan areas where hospitals remain under strain despite gradually falling infections, sources said Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms measured under the Tokyo metropolitan government’s criteria came to 252, down by eight from Monday.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo came to 2,040.6, compared to 3,369.3 a week before. The metropolitan government also reported 17 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

The health ministry said Wednesday the number of patients with severe symptoms nationwide rose by two to 2,211.

Japan reported 10,603 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

New cases again exceeded 10,000 after dipping below the level for the first time in about a month on Monday.

There were 62 fatal cases among COVID-19 sufferers.

By prefecture, Osaka reported the largest number of new cases, at 1,649.