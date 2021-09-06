Tokyo confirmed 968 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, falling below the 1,000 mark for the first time since July 19.

Monday’s figure compares with 1,915 reported a week earlier, representing a week-on-week decline for the 15th consecutive day.

The seven-day average of daily cases came to 2,414, compared to 3,708 a week before.

Despite the downtrend in new infections, the number of severe cases remained high at 267, up by three from Sunday. The capital also confirmed 16 new deaths of COVID-19 patients.

In the week through Monday, a total of 115,235 new cases were confirmed across Japan, with the pace of growth slowing for the second straight week.

The weekly total compared with the preceding week’s 153,917.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of new cases in the latest week, at 17,845, followed by Osaka at 15,933, Kanagawa at 11,663, Aichi at 11,583, Chiba at 8,026 and Saitama at 7,231.

The combined number in Tokyo, and Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama accounted for nearly 40% of the nationwide total.