Administrative reform minister Taro Kono, who also oversees the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program, is the top pick to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who will resign later this month, according to the results of a Kyodo News poll released Sunday.

Kono, known as an outspoken lawmaker who is savvy with social media, won the support of 31.9% of respondents in the nationwide telephone survey conducted on Saturday and Sunday. Kono placed ahead of former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who came in second with 26.6%, and former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, at 18.8%.

The trio are among possible contenders in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Sept. 29 presidential election, which will effectively pick the next prime minister.

Kishida and former internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi have said they will join the race, while the others have yet to announce their decisions.

Suga, who has seen his approval rating plummet to record lows in media polls, said Friday that he would not run in the upcoming LDP leadership race.

On his decision to step down as prime minister, 56.7% said his resignation is a matter of course, with 56.3% voicing disapproval of his government’s COVID-19 response since he took office in September last year.