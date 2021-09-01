The cumulative number of new COVID-19 cases nationwide topped 1.5 million on Wednesday, in the latest sign of just how quickly the virus is spreading under the latest wave of infections.

While it took about 15 months for the cumulative number of cases to reach 500,000 after the first case in Japan was confirmed in January last year, it took just 26 days for the number to rise from 1 million in early August to 1.5 million, indicating the accelerated pace of spread last month.

On Wednesday, Osaka Prefecture reported 3,004 new COVID-19 cases, topping the 3,000 threshold for the first time even as infections in Tokyo and other areas continue to fall.

Osaka, which confirmed 2,347 cases a day earlier, also reported 12 deaths linked to the virus.

In the capital, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 3,168 new cases, as well as seven new fatalities among infected people. Tokyo’s daily infection total fell by 1,060 from a week earlier, down for the 10th consecutive day.

The daily infection tally there averaged 3,369.3 for the past week, down from 4,471.4 in the preceding week.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 286, down one from the previous day.

The health ministry said Wednesday that the nationwide number of severely ill COVID-19 patients declined by 18 to 2,092, posting a decrease for the first time since July 20.

Across Japan, a total of 17,713 people were newly confirmed as testing positive for the coronavirus. The nationwide infection tally dropped by 3,827 from a week before.

The daily number of new coronavirus-linked deaths in the country came to 65, exceeding 60 for the first time since June 16.