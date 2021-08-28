The central government will launch a new agency for digital transformation Wednesday with some 600 officials, including 200 from the private sector.

Through the agency, the government hopes to push ahead with measures to create a digital society in partnership with the private sector.

“We’ll make a spurt from the beginning,” digital transformation minister Takuya Hirai told a news conference Friday.

Recruiters from outside of government have been introduced to hire high-quality personnel from the private sector. The agency will begin hiring year-round starting next month.

On Friday, a compliance committee that includes lawyers was established to make sure that the agency’s officials fully respect the law.

The committee, chaired by Toshiya Natori, former prosecutor at the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office, is aimed at preventing officials from the private sector from giving favorable treatment to companies connected with them or committing other inappropriate acts.

The committee will also advise the agency when it sets procurement rules and ethical codes.

From October, the agency will restrict bidding by companies whose employees concurrently serve at the agency as supervisors or officials who draw up specifications for goods and services to be procured.