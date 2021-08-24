The government plans to expand its COVID-19 state of emergency again due to a resurgence of infections, ruling party sources said Tuesday.

The government relayed the plan to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and is expected to adopt it as early as Wednesday, the sources said.

The state of emergency is already in place through Sept. 12 in Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Okinawa and nine other prefectures, after the latest expansion last week.

The government is considering adding several prefectures that have called for their inclusion in the list.

Hokkaido, Gifu, Aichi and Mie have already asked to be placed under the state of emergency.

A similar request has come from Hiroshima and Shiga, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference. "If prefectures make requests, we'll consider them swiftly," he said.

The government is also considering placing more prefectures under the less strict COVID-19 pre-emergency stage, which now covers 16 prefectures.

Miyazaki and Iwate have asked them to be placed in the pre-emergency stage, Kato said. Saga has also called for its inclusion, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters.