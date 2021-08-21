Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi made an unannounced trip to Iraq on Saturday, marking the first visit to the country by a top Japanese envoy in 15 years.

Motegi, who is on a tour of the Middle East, is set to hold talks with President Barham Salih and other senior Iraqi officials, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry did not announce Motegi’s visit to Iraq — which came between his visit to Turkey and planned travel to Iran — due to safety reasons.