A health ministry panel on Thursday agreed to provide medical expenses and other aid to 29 people who filed for damages linked to COVID-19 vaccinations.
They will become the first group of people who receive aid from the government over health damage related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
The 29 people, between the ages of 22 and 66, developed symptoms such as anaphylaxis after being vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Under the government’s relief program, those who are recognized as sufferers of vaccine-linked health damage are provided with aid including medical expenses and lump-sum death benefits.
As for COVID-19 vaccines, the government has to cover liability for damages on behalf of drugmakers.
