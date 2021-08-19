Tokyo confirmed 5,534 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, topping the 5,000 mark for the second straight day as infections continue to rise across the nation due to the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.

The seven-day average of new cases in Tokyo rose 20.1% from a week before to 4,774.4. The number of severely ill patients in the capital fell by one to 274.

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan topped 23,000 for the first time on Wednesday with 23,918 cases, eclipsing its previous record of 20,361 marked Friday.

The health ministry said the number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms across the country stood at 1,716 as of Wednesday, hitting a record high for the sixth straight day. The tally was up by 70 from the previous day.

Shigeru Omi, Japan’s top COVID-19 adviser, said Thursday that the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported figures since the country’s coronavirus test capacity has been failing to meet growing demand.

Speaking at an off-session meeting of the Diet, Omi reiterated the need to reduce the flow of people in Tokyo by half from the level in the first half of July. “It is extremely important for the central and local governments to deal with the situation while keeping in mind that this is a disaster.”

“There is room for improvement in the way of sending messages to the public” as the government has failed to win cooperation from the entire society, he added.