Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party is planning to hold online talks on security issues with Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party within this month at the earliest, sources said Wednesday.

The planned talks are being regarded as the ruling party version of a “two-plus-two” security dialogue between governments, the sources said.

The talks will be held at the request of the Japanese side and joined by LDP Foreign Affairs Division Director Masahisa Sato and National Defense Division Director Taku Otsuka, according to the sources.

Participants from the Taiwan side have not been decided.

In the first such attempt for the LDP, both sides are expected to discuss ways to promote exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, in addition to security issues.

Within the LDP, the Youth Division has been responsible for exchanges with Taiwan.

In light of growing tension between China and Taiwan, the LDP established a project team under its Foreign Affairs Division in February to discuss Japan-Taiwan relations.

In its recommendations submitted in June, the LDP team called on the government to deepen ties with Taiwan and prepare for the possibility of a Chinese invasion of the self-ruled island.