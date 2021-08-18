Osaka Prefecture is expected to report around 2,300 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with the daily tally topping 2,000 for the first time, sources said.

The daily figure in the western prefecture was set to post a record high for the second straight day after it reported 1,856 infections Tuesday.

Neighboring Hyogo Prefecture, meanwhile, said it had confirmed more than 1,000 cases the same day, also a record.

In Tokyo, where 4,377 new cases were reported a day earlier, a record for a Tuesday, the metropolitan government said a woman in her 40s, who had been infected with COVID-19, died while recuperating at home with her husband and child who had also contracted the disease, NHK reported.

The metropolitan government has confirmed that seven people have died while recuperating at home in the capital during the fifth wave of infections, the public broadcaster said.

On Tuesday, infections across the country surged, as caseloads hit record highs in 18 of Japan's 47 prefectures.

Gifu reported a record 324 new cases, more than double its previous high marked on May 14, while Aichi saw 967 infections, topping 900 for the first time.

Across the country, 19,954 new cases were confirmed and 47 new deaths linked to the virus were reported.