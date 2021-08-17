Tokyo confirmed 4,377 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with a rising number of severe cases putting a strain on the medical system ahead of a planned extension to the state of emergency through Sept. 12.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in the capital, measured by the metropolitan government’s criteria, rose by eight from the previous day to 276, marking a record high for the eighth straight day.

The seven-day average of daily new infection cases in Tokyo rose 13.8% from a week before to 4,527.1.

Elsewhere in Japan, Aichi Prefecture reported a record high 967 cases Tuesday, while Hokkaido reported 410 cases. Record numbers were confirmed in Kagoshima Prefecture at 245 and in Oita Prefecture at 148.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the minister in charge of Japan’s coronavirus response, said Tuesday that the extension of the current state of emergency as well as the expansion of its areas are needed to curb the number of new cases and to “ensure and strengthen medical care in each area.”

The move comes with the highly contagious delta variant running rampant across the nation. The number of COVID-19 patients with serious symptoms hit 1,646 nationwide as of Monday, marking a record high for the fifth straight day, the health ministry said.

On Monday, 14,854 new cases were confirmed across Japan, with the daily tally topping 10,000 for 14 days in a row.