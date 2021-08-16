The government is set to extend its state of emergency in regions including Tokyo to the middle of September as well as adding several other regions, the Sankei Shimbun daily reported on Monday.

The current state of emergency is due to expire on Aug. 31, but a continuing surge in coronavirus cases has spurred calls to extend it.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to seek experts’ opinions on Tuesday and make a formal decision on the extension later the same day, the report said, citing government sources.

The move comes as the country has seen record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, with the number of patients in serious cases also hitting new highs.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan rose a record 115,639 from a week earlier to 1,148,614 as of Monday morning.

Cumulative deaths from the virus in the country came to 15,425, up 128, over 100 for the first time in recent weeks.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest total number of cases at 279,132, up 29,847 from a week before, followed by Osaka at 132,447, up 9,989, Kanagawa at 110,578, up 13,824, and Saitama at 76,442, up 10,319.