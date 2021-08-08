Another 26 people associated with the Tokyo Olympics have tested positive for COVID-19, the organizing committee said Sunday, the final day of the Games, with the cumulative total reaching 430 since the start of July.

No athletes tested positive for the third straight day. Of the 26, 16 are contractors, five are members of the media, three are volunteers, one is a Games-related official and one is an employee of the committee. Of the total, 19 are residents of Japan, the committee said.

No cases were confirmed among those staying in the athletes village

The 17-day Games close Sunday night, as Tokyo and some other areas of Japan under a COVID-19 state of emergency continue to reel from record numbers of coronavirus cases.

Still, the number of infections among people linked to the Olympics has stayed very low in the village, where Olympic organizers created a bubble isolation system.