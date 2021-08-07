A typhoon is expected to approach Tokyo and its neighboring areas on Sunday, the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the Meteorological Agency said Saturday as it warned of strong winds and high waves.

Typhoon Mirinae was in waters south of the Japanese archipelago moving at 30 kilometers per hour as of noon, the agency said.

The typhoon had an atmospheric pressure of 990 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds of up to 108 km per hour.

It could bring winds of up to 126 km per hour through Sunday with rainfall of up to 200 millimeters projected for the Kanto-Koshin region, including Tokyo, in the 24 hours through Sunday morning.