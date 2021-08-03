Opposition lawmakers on Tuesday criticized a government advisory that will make COVID-19 patients in areas where infections are surging be treated at home in principle unless they are very ill or have risks of developing severe symptoms.

Opposition parties plan to grill the government over the new COVID-19 hospitalization policy at off-session health committee meetings of both chambers of the Diet set for Wednesday and Thursday.

The new policy means that such patients will be abandoned, said Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Patients “can’t even get the bare minimum of receiving treatment at hospitals” under the new policy, Edano told a party meeting.

“If the current administration continues to be in charge of crisis management, people’s lives can’t be protected. We, the largest opposition party, can only replace it,” Edano said.

The new policy means that the government “acknowledged that the health care system has collapsed,” CDP parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi told reporters.

Japanese Communist Party chief Kazuo Shii tweeted that the policy change “poses a big danger.”

Yuichiro Tamaki, leader of the Democratic Party for the People, said that the Diet should open an extraordinary session swiftly to discuss the important policy change.