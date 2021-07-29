Tokyo confirmed 3,865 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, setting a record for the third straight day, with a surge in infections putting pressure on the government of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to take stronger countermeasures.

Thursday’s figure comes after the capital reported 3,177 cases on Wednesday, the first time exceeding 3,000, and the country logging 9,576 cases, topping 9,000 for the first time and exceeding the previous record of 7,958 set on Jan. 8.

The seven-day average of new cases in the capital came to 2,224.1 cases, compared to 1,373.4 a week earlier.

The number of severe COVID-19 cases under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by one from the previous day to 81.

The Japanese government is likely to decide on a COVID-19 state of emergency for three prefectures neighboring Tokyo — Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama — as early as Friday, sources have said.

It is also considering declaring an emergency for Osaka Prefecture, the sources said.

On Thursday, government top medical adviser warned Japan faces its most serious situation since the COVID-19 pandemic began, urging the government to send a “clearer, stronger message” about growing risks, including to the medical system.

“The biggest crisis is that society does not share a sense of risk,” top medical adviser Shigeru Omi told a parliamentary panel. “The numbers (for Tokyo) surpassed 3,000 and this may have some announcement effect. Without missing this chance, I want the government to send a stronger, clearer message.”

The National Institute of Infectious Diseases has estimated that the delta variant is now responsible for about 70% of infections in the metropolitan area.