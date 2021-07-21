Japanese supermarket sales in June rose 1.7% from a year before on a same-store basis, up for the fourth consecutive month, industry data showed Wednesday.
Total supermarket sales at 11,834 stores run by 56 companies amounted to ¥1.1095 trillion, according to the Japan Chain Stores Association.
Food sales grew 3.0% as many people stayed home under the government’s third COVID-19 state of emergency, in place in parts of the country.
Prepared food products were especially popular, with sales surging 12.0%.
Sales of daily necessities, including kitchen and toilet supplies, increased 18.4%.
Meanwhile, clothing sales fell 15.3% as people refrained from going out amid the pandemic.
In January-June, sales totaled ¥6.4243 billion, marking a 1.9% rise from a year earlier on a same-store basis.
