Senior Japanese and U.S. officials began talks on Tuesday to discuss regional security issues, including those related to China and North Korea.

The meeting in Tokyo between Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman comes ahead of a trilateral meeting the following day that will include their South Korean counterpart Choi Jong-kun, with security issues concerning China and North Korea expected to be high on the agenda.

At the bilateral meeting, the two are also likely to address climate change and global health issues in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to Japanese government officials.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has attached importance to strengthening cooperation with Washington’s two closest allies in Asia, whose bilateral relations have sunk to the lowest level in decades over wartime labor and compensation issues.

Takeo Akiba (left), Japan’s new national security adviser, and Takeo Mori, vice foreign minister, held talks with their respective U.S. counterparts on Tuesday. | KYODO

Also on Tuesday, national security adviser Takeo Akiba and his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan agreed during their telephone talks to closely coordinate to strengthen the bilateral alliance, Cabinet Secretariat said.

In his first talks with a foreign counterpart since becoming head of the National Security Secretariat earlier this month, Akiba and U.S. national security adviser Sullivan also confirmed they will work together on critical challenges in economic security facing the two allies.

In the 25-minute phone talks, Akiba and Sullivan exchanged views on efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific promoted by both countries and discussed regional situations including over China and North Korea, the Cabinet Secretariat said.

They confirmed continued cooperation toward promptly resolving the issue of past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea, it said.

Akiba, a former vice foreign minister and close aide to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his predecessor Shinzo Abe, assumed the top security post on July 7, replacing Shigeru Kitamura, a former National Police Agency official.

The secretariat assists the National Security Council, which was launched by Abe in 2013 as the command base for Japan’s foreign and security policies.