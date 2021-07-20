  • Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. | BLOOMBERG
Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The agency said Empress Masako will not take part in the ceremony at the National Stadium, as Olympic organizers have been aiming to reduce the number of attendees to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

