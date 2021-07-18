Taipei – The Taiwanese government said Sunday it has canceled the planned visit to Japan by digital minister Audrey Tang for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.
Tang was scheduled to visit Japan from Monday.
According to the government, it has been informed by the International Olympic Committee that participants at the opening ceremony on Friday will be limited to heads of state and government, in addition to athletes.
The government decided to call off the visit after holding discussions with Tang.
In a voice message on Sunday, Tang said she hopes to visit Japan in the future if there is an opportunity and contribute to promoting exchanges between Japan and Taiwan.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.