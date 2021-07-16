This year’s rainy season appears to have ended in the Kanto-Koshin and Tohoku regions, the Meteorological Agency said Friday.

The Kanto-Koshin region, including Tokyo, exited the rainy season three days earlier than in a normal year, the agency said.

The end of the rainy season came eight days earlier for southern areas of the Tohoku region and 12 days earlier for its northern areas, the agency said.

A high-pressure system is forecast to bring about sunny days for the coming week. The agency warned of the risk of heatstroke, with temperatures expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius or more in some areas of the Kanto-Koshin region on Saturday and later.