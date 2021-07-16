The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Tokyo came to 1,271 Friday, a day after the daily tally rose above 1,300 for the first time in about six months.

Friday’s figure, in excess of 1,000 for the third consecutive day, rose from the 822 marked a week before, surpassing the week-before level for the 27th straight day.

Daily new infections in the capital averaged 946.3 in the week to Friday, compared with 686.7 the previous week.

The number of people severely ill with COVID-19 under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 53, down four from Thursday. The capital also reported one coronavirus-linked death.

“I think the speed (of increase) is very rapid,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike told reporters. “I want people to consider again the option of working remotely, in view of a large number of infections at workplaces.”

Kanagawa Prefecture, which neighbors Tokyo, reported 446 cases and one death, while Chiba Prefecture confirmed 277 cases and one death. Hokkaido saw 73 cases and one death, and Okinawa Prefecture reported 76 cases.

On Thursday, new infection cases totaled 3,419 across Japan, topping 3,000 for the second straight day.

New cases came to 328 in Saitama Prefecture, rising above 300 for the first time since Jan. 30.

According to the health ministry, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country dropped by 16 from Wednesday to 396, falling below 400 for the first time since April 2, after exceeding 1,400 at one point.