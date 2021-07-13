Tokyo continued to see an increase in new daily coronavirus infections, reporting 830 cases on Tuesday, a day after the capital entered a fresh state of emergency until Aug. 22.

The figure was substantially more than the 593 cases reported a week ago. It came as new infections in Tokyo averaged 790.6 per day leading up to Tuesday, compared with 602.3 the previous week and as the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose to 58 from 55 a day earlier. The capital also reported two deaths linked to the virus.

Outside the capital region, hard-hit Osaka Prefecture reported 225 cases — 89 more than a week ago — and three deaths, while Okinawa Prefecture, which saw its state of emergency extended, logged 65 new cases. Hokkaido, meanwhile saw 60 cases and one death.

On Monday, the country confirmed 1,506 new cases, up about 1.5-fold from a week before. New COVID-19 fatalities nationwide stood at three, with the number of severely ill coronavirus patients rising by seven from Sunday to 432.