Two Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Saturday.

The Japan Coast Guard urged the two Haijing ships to leave the waters after they approached a Japanese fishing boat.

It was the first intrusion into Japanese territorial waters around the island chain by Chinese government ships since June 26 and the 23rd this year.

The Chinese ships entered the Japanese waters south of Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain around 11:15 a.m., according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The Japanese-administrated islands are also claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyu.