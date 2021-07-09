An athlete from Lithuania who arrived in Japan this week to compete at the Tokyo Olympics has tested positive for the coronavirus in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, the city hosting the delegation’s pre-games camp, the municipality said Friday.

The male swimmer in his 30s tested negative upon arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Wednesday, but the polymerase chain reaction test he took the following day after traveling to Hiratsuka came back positive, according to the city.

With two weeks remaining until the opening of the Olympics, athletes and officials from many countries have been arriving en masse to take part in training camps. However, the border controls in place have been under public scrutiny amid persistent concern that the games could lead to a further surge in infections.

The Lithuanian athlete had trained in a pool before the test result came back positive Friday morning and health authorities are determining who may have come into close contact with him, the city said.

Hiratsuka is set to host a total of 63 athletes, coaches and officials from Lithuania until Aug. 5.