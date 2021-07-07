The government named China, Russia and North Korea as posing threats of cyberattacks in its draft for the next cybersecurity strategy adopted on Wednesday.

This is the first time that Japan has mentioned a specific country as a threat in a cybersecurity strategy.

The draft was adopted at a meeting of the Cyber Security Strategy Headquarters, headed by Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato. The new strategy is expected to be approved at a Cabinet meeting as early as this autumn.

“By utilizing all possible capacities and means the country can have, the entire government needs to work out (steps against cyberattacks), ranging from initial response to policy measures, in a unified manner,” Kato said at the meeting.

“I hope specific steps will be taken to further reinforce the system and functions, including everyday training,” Kato said.

To tackle cyberattacks, the draft strategy called for such measures as strengthening defense capability in cyberspace and dealing with attacks by condemnation via diplomatic channels and criminal prosecution.

In order to fulfill the Japan-proposed vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, the draft stressed that Japan will promote cooperation in cybersecurity with the United States, Australia, India and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

As medium- to long-term challenges, it cited making better use of artificial intelligence, as well as promoting research and development to address quantum computing-based decryption.

From the viewpoint of economic security, the draft included a policy of urging companies and universities that own intellectual properties and personal information to step up security measures.

It also called for protecting the infrastructure of international undersea cables, on which Japan depends for most of its telecommunications with overseas.