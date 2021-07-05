The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday it will push back the release of the results of a fresh ticket lottery to Saturday, as the capital continues to grapple with a surge of coronavirus infections.

The committee and other organizers of the Olympics are expected to hold a meeting possibly this week to review the policy of capping the number of spectators at 10,000 per venue, officials close to the matter have said.

The committee was initially planning to release the lottery results on Tuesday.