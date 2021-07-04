Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen sent her condolences over a large-scale mudslide that occurred in the city of Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathy” to those affected by the disaster, she wrote in Japanese on Twitter on Saturday night. “We are ready to provide necessary assistance any time,” Tsai added.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry also tweeted in Japanese: “We sent a message of sympathy to the Japanese government immediately (after the disaster happened). People in Taiwan have been shocked and saddened to watch videos reporting the disaster.”

Kuomintang, Taiwan’s largest opposition party, said in a Twitter post in Japanese, “We pray for the safety of people of Atami and reconstruction of areas affected by the disaster.”

The disaster has drawn wide media coverage in Taiwan, where Atami, a hot spring resort, is well known.