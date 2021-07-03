Torrential rain triggered a large mudslide southwest of Tokyo on Saturday, possibly sweeping away around 20 people and destroying at least 10 houses, according to local authorities.

The fate of the victims is not immediately known and fire authorities have launched a rescue effort in the slide-hit area in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture. The prefectural government has asked the Self-Defense Forces to provide assistance, while Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met with his minister in charge of disaster response.

The disaster came as a heavy rain front brought downpours to the Tokyo metropolitan area and the Tokai region in central Japan.

Rising rivers in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, prompted the city government to order local residents to ensure their safety immediately. It became the first city to issue the highest level of evacuation alert under the revised basic counter disaster law.

Evacuation orders were also issued in the cities of Yokohama, Chiba and Shizuoka.

Meanwhile, a section between Kanagawa and neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture of the Tomei Expressway and part of the Shin-Tomei Expressway in Shizuoka Prefecture were closed to traffic. Bullet train operations were briefly suspended in sections between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations, according to Central Japan Railway Co.

The Meteorological Agency urged maximum caution and called on the public to be vigilant over mudslides, flooding and rising water levels in rivers.

In the 72-hour period through 11 a.m. Saturday, 780 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, and over 550 mm was logged in Gotemba, Shizuoka Prefecture, the agency said. Rainfall also reached 122 mm in the three hours to 2:40 a.m. Saturday in Kyoto.

All three figures marked the highest levels seen for July.

The seasonal rain front is forecast to move toward the Sea of Japan coast over the weekend, with wide areas along the coast expected to suffer torrential rain through Monday.

In the 24 hours to 6 a.m. Sunday, rainfall is expected to total up to 150 mm in Tokai, up to 120 mm in the Kanto-Koshin region of eastern and central Japan, and up to 100 mm in the Kinki region and the northern part of Kyushu.

Rainfall in the 24 hours to 6 a.m. Monday is seen reaching up to 100-200 mm in northern Kyushu, up to 100-150 mm in Hokuriku and Tokai, and up to 50-100 mm in Kanto-Koshin and Kinki.

