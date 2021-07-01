The dollar rises above ¥111.20 in Tokyo trading Thursday, as investor risk appetite increased on the back of strong U.S. economic data.
At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.27, up from ¥110.54 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1847, down from $1.1900, and at ¥131.83, down from ¥131.55.
Carrying over its strength from overseas trading, the dollar moved in a range above ¥111.10 in the morning.
The dollar was supported by faster-than-expected growth in private-sector jobs in June and existing home sales in May in the United States, both announced Wednesday, and an upturn in U.S. long-term interest rates.
After going sideways, the greenback accelerated its upswing in late afternoon trading to hit levels above ¥111.20.
The dollar buying vis-a-vis the yen gathered steam after the euro lost ground against the U.S. currency on position-squaring selling.
Players stepped up risk-on selling of the yen in anticipation of a rise in U.S. stocks later on Thursday, a currency broker pointed out.
A securities house official said the currency market started pricing in strong figures that may be shown by the U.S. Labor Department’s June employment report to be released Friday.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.