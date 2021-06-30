Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday morning after being admitted on June 22 to recover from exhaustion, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announced the same day.

Koike will work remotely for the time being following doctors’ advice, she said in a statement.

“I deeply apologize for causing worries and troubles to many people by not being able to work at this important time immediately before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics and when we are working on measures to tackle COVID-19,” the statement said.

The governor also apologized to metropolitan assembly members for making them worry during the campaigning period for the July 4 assembly election.