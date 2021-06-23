Top Chinese and U.S. diplomats may hold talks during a Group of 20 meeting next week in Italy, the Financial Times reported, a sign the governments of the world’s biggest economies may be taking steps toward easing tensions.

Talks about a possible meeting between Chinese Foreign Minster Wang Yi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are ongoing, the newspaper reported Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the matter. The U.S. is also exploring the possibility of a telephone call between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, the report added.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular briefing Wednesday in Beijing he didn’t have any information on the matter to offer. The U.S. Embassy in Beijing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March, the first high-level talks between the U.S. and China since Biden took office quickly descended into bickering and recrimination, showing that the two nations would not quickly get past the souring of ties seen during the Trump administration.

Washington is also looking to send Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to China this summer, the Financial Times reported.