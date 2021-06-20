Around 86% of people in Japan are concerned about a rebound in COVID-19 cases if the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are staged this summer, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

The two-day nationwide survey conducted from Saturday found that 40.3% believe the Summer Games should be held without spectators and 30.8% think they should be canceled.

The results demonstrate the scale of the public’s doubts about holding a major global event during a pandemic, around a month before the opening of the Olympics, with 68% also viewing the government’s vaccine rollout as slow.

The telephone survey found that 50.8% believe the government’s decision last week to end a state of emergency in Tokyo, Hokkaido, Osaka and six other prefectures on Sunday was too early.

The poll, however, found that the approval rating for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet stood at 44.0%, up from 41.1% in mid-May.

The disapproval rating declined to 42.2% from 47.3%, which was the highest since the Cabinet was formed in September.