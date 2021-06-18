Tokyo confirmed 453 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 435 a week before.

The daily tally exceeded the same-day figure from the previous week for the third consecutive day.

On Thursday, the government announced that the state of emergency covering Tokyo and eight prefectures will end on Sunday as planned.

Elsewhere, Aichi Prefecture saw 106 cases and one coronavirus-linked death, while Okinawa Prefecture, which will be the only prefecture to remain under the state of emergency until July 11, posted 86 cases. Hokkaido reported 76 cases and three deaths.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Tokyo came to 389, up from 386.4 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the capital’s criteria rose by two from Thursday to 42, while two deaths were confirmed.

Across Japan, new cases totaled 1,554 on Thursday. New COVID-19 fatalities came to 47.